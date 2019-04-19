CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Harrowing body camera footage shows four Camden County police officers and good Samaritans pulling men from a burning vehicle. It happened on I-676 in Camden around 2:30 a.m. on April 7.

According to the Camden County Police Department, Officers Vaughn Edwards, Joseph Mair, Brian McCline, and Vincent Russomanno, along with Delaware River Port Authority Police Officer Franklin Flash and several civilian motorists, freed the victims from two vehicles that collided and were on fire.

The officers and good Samaritans shattered windows of one of the vehicles that was quickly becoming engulfed in flames. They were able to pull the two men out of the car before the fire overtook the vehicle.

Both of those victims suffered extensive burns and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The officers also helped to free two men from an SUV that was also on fire by forcing a door open.

“The quick actions taken by Officers Edwards, Mair, McCline and Russomanno ensured that all four victims survived this crash,” said Camden County Police Lt. John Martinez.

Due to their heroic efforts, the four officers were named the Camden County Police Department Officers of the Week.