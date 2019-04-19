ST. LOUIS (CBSNewYork/AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom is returning to New York and will reportedly undergo an MRI on his right elbow after two straight shaky performances.

Manager Mickey Callaway said the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner has been scratched from his start Saturday at St. Louis. Callaway said deGrom’s elbow was “barking” on Friday, a day after playing catch during Thursday’s off day.

Despite their manager’s comments on the injury, the Mets front office would not confirm that the problem is in the ace pitcher’s elbow. In a tweet on Friday, the organization called deGrom’s issue a case of “soreness in his throwing arm over the last 24 hours.”

An update on Jacob deGrom. pic.twitter.com/gHpHAz7zOb — New York Mets (@Mets) April 19, 2019

DeGrom is 2-2 with a 3.68 ERA in four starts this season. He dominated with 13 scoreless innings in his first two outings, but lost his last two starts while allowing a total of nine runs on 13 hits and five walks in nine innings.

The 30-year-old deGrom won the Cy Young last season with a 1.70 ERA in 32 starts.

The Mets and their fans will hold their collective breath, hoping to avoid yet another serious injury to one of the franchise’s highest paid players. DeGrom signed a $137.5 million, five-year contract in March, right before opening day.

New York has already been without the services of the $110 million Yoenis Céspedes since July of last year.

