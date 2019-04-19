



The remains of a U.S. Marine killed in Afghanistan return home to Long Island today.

Cpl. Robert Hendricks, 25, of Locust Valley, was among three Marines who died in a roadside bombing earlier this month.

Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman and Sgt. Benjamin Hines were also killed. Slutman, 43, was a veteran of the FDNY.

Hendricks celebrated his 25th birthday last month and was expected to return home in a few weeks, his mother told CBS2. His younger brother, who followed him into service, is escorting his remains back to Locust Valley.

“The knock on the door no parent ever should hear came. We are inconsolable and broken into a million pieces, but I am, and always will be, proud to call my sons United States Marines,” his mother said.

Hendricks graduated from Locust Valley High School in 2012.

“Our staff members remember his kindness, passion for service, and commitment to friends, family, and our country. Following graduation, he immediately enlisted in the Marines and sacrificed everything for others,” the school said in a statement. “As a school community, we understand that we are all able to be here today, to live our lives, and to have opportunities and experiences each day due to the sacrifices that have been made by Marine Corporal Robert Hendricks and other Americans serving in our armed forces.”

His wake is planned for Tuesday and his funeral will be held Wednesday at Whitting Funeral Home in Glen Head.