CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Merrick news, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island community is mourning the death of a reverend, killed in a crash on the Southern State Parkway.

Investigators say Rev. Mammen T. Chacko was driving near Oyster Bay just after midnight when he was rear-ended, causing him to lose control and crash into a tree.

The reverend had delivered a sermon just hours before at the Long Island Mar Thoma Church in Merrick.

The driver, 23-year-old Christopher Gomez-Almendarez, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and second degree vehicular manslaughter.

The New York State Police is requesting that anyone who may have witnessed this incident contact State Police Farmingdale at (631) 756-3300.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s