NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island community is mourning the death of a reverend, killed in a crash on the Southern State Parkway.
Investigators say Rev. Mammen T. Chacko was driving near Oyster Bay just after midnight when he was rear-ended, causing him to lose control and crash into a tree.
The reverend had delivered a sermon just hours before at the Long Island Mar Thoma Church in Merrick.
The driver, 23-year-old Christopher Gomez-Almendarez, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and second degree vehicular manslaughter.
The New York State Police is requesting that anyone who may have witnessed this incident contact State Police Farmingdale at (631) 756-3300.