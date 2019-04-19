CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Another MTA fare hike will take effect this weekend.

The board approved the increase on February 27.

Seven-day unlimited MetroCards are going up $1 to $33. Monthly cards are going up $6 to $127.

MORE: MTA Unveils New Card Readers Coming To Subway, Buses

A single ride will still cost $2.75, but the five percent bonus is being eliminated.

Earlier this month, toll rates went up at bridges and tunnels around the city.

Click here for more from the MTA.

