NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Another MTA fare hike will take effect this weekend.
The board approved the increase on February 27.
Seven-day unlimited MetroCards are going up $1 to $33. Monthly cards are going up $6 to $127.
A single ride will still cost $2.75, but the five percent bonus is being eliminated.
Earlier this month, toll rates went up at bridges and tunnels around the city.
