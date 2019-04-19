



At A Glance

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The legal battle over New York City’s measles vaccination order is back in court Friday.

The city has seen 359 confirmed measles cases since the outbreak started last October.

The board of health issued an emergency order last week, requiring Brooklyn residents in the affected zip codes to get vaccinated. Those who failed to comply faced a $1,000 fine or possible criminal penalties.

Web Extras: Read NYC’s Emergency Measles Order | Read families’ lawsuit

Some parents filed a lawsuit, alleging the order violated their constitutional rights.

Today, a judge will decide whether the $1,000 can stand. On Thursday, the board of health agreed to do away with the criminal penalties.

MEASLES HEALTH EMERGENCY RESOURCES

“We did not take the Emergency Order lightly. It was a dramatic response to a serious problem,” Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot said in a statement. “We do not want to issue violations but will continue and hope that New Yorkers make the best choice for their families, their neighbors and their own health – to get vaccinated.”

Watch: NYC Health Officials Give Update On Measles Outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the city’s measles outbreak is now the largest in the country.