YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A tractor-trailed overturned early Friday morning on the New York State Thruway, spilling gravel across the roadway.

All southbound lanes are closed for the morning commute between Exits 5 and 4.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. directly below the Cross County Parkway overpass.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Drivers should find alternate routes, like the Saw Mill Parkway or Bronx River Parkway.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

