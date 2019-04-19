Comments
YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A tractor-trailed overturned early Friday morning on the New York State Thruway, spilling gravel across the roadway.
All southbound lanes are closed for the morning commute between Exits 5 and 4.
The crash happened around 5 a.m. directly below the Cross County Parkway overpass.
So far, no injuries have been reported.
Drivers should find alternate routes, like the Saw Mill Parkway or Bronx River Parkway.
