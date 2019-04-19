Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Rapper Cardi B is due back in court Friday over her alleged involvement in a strip club brawl.
Police say Cardi B and her entourage threw bottles and chairs at bartenders inside a strip club during an argument back in September.
She’s charged with misdemeanor assault and reckless endangerment.
She previously signed renewals of two protection orders. The orders stop her from contacting the people she allegedly injured.