Sources told CBS2 the gunman walked into Sunnyside Pharmacy on Skillman Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. and yelled, “where’s the condoms?” He then displayed a gun and demanded cash.

The pharmacist froze, and the suspect then shot him in the shoulder, sources said.

“I did see the guy getting pulled out of the store,” witness Ariana Negron told CBS2. “I didn’t see his face, but I did see that he was covered up.”

The following male perpetrator is #wanted for committing a Robbery and a shooting inside of Sunnyside pharmacy located at 4811 Skillman Avenue. We are looking for a male Hispanic with A green Jacket and Grey Baseball cap. He was last seen fleeing west bound on Skillman Ave. pic.twitter.com/t9muX8ezqu — NYPD 108th Precinct (@NYPD108Pct) April 18, 2019

Investigators said the shooter took off empty handed.

The pharmacist was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Police said they’re searching for a Hispanic man in his 40s, wearing a baseball cap and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.