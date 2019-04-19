(CBS Local)– Stephanie Styles was on the stage for her first professional show at age 6.

Styles jumped into the theater world early and started touring the country for productions at age 11. The Texas native always dreamed of being on Broadway and finally made that a reality when she got cast in “Kiss Me, Kate.”

“When this came along, I remember getting the call and ironically the two people casting me were the people that had cast me in the previous Broadway shows I was supposed to do,” said Styles in an interview with CBS Local. “I had a crazy audition experience and it was so fast. I auditioned on a Monday, had a callback on a Wednesday and found out Thursday morning walking from the West Village to Central Park that I got the part.”

“Kiss Me, Kate” stars Kelli O’Hara, Will Chase, and Corbin Bleu. Styles says she’s grown a lot as an actor and a performer on this show.

“My stamina and what I was able to do physically…there’s a lot of tricks in the show,” said Styles. “I think it’s about the people you surround yourself with. This show and this family is a community of people that wants to be the best versions of themselves. Kelli is such a strong leader and Will Chase is incredible. Me and Corbin are partners. He is so driven, so professional, but also a goofball.”

“Kiss Me, Kate” is on Broadway now at Studio 54.