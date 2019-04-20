Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Straphangers are going to be a little more strapped for cash after this weekend.
Earlier this month, toll rates went up at bridges and tunnels around the city.
The price of a seven-day unlimited ride MetroCard for New York MTA subways and buses will increase from $32 to $33, while monthly go from $121 to $127.
Single-swipe cards remain at $2.75, but the five percent bonus is being eliminated, reports CBS2’s Marc Liverman.
The board approved the increase on February 27.
