MAHWAH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The vandalism of an Easter display in New Jersey turns into a teachable moment for a teenager.

Mahwah homeowner Jonathan Marcus said his home surveillance camera captured video of a boy rushing toward an inflatable duck on his property and flattening it last Thursday.

Marcus posted the video on social media and contacted police to find the vandal.

Teen destroys Easter display in Mahwah, New Jersey. (Credit: TV10/55 / Jonathan Marcus)

The teenager and his mother later came to the home with a handwritten apology and about $31 in cash to pay for the damage.

“Then we had a really good talk about consequences and choices, he said it was just an impulse thing, he wanted to show something cool to his friends,” Marcus said.

“I said let this be a lesson that you have to focus on making proper choices.”

Marcus added his intention was to teach the boy a lesson that will have a positive influence on his future.

