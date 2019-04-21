



Family members say 20-year-old Savannah Rivera was visiting a friend at the Bushwick Houses when she was killed early Saturday morning.

That 21-year-old friend was also attacked.

She was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Police arrested 34-year-old Jerry Brown, who also lives in the Bushwick Houses.

Brown is in the hospital and has been charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say he knew both women, but the motive is still unclear.

“It’s hard for all of us. What happened right now, we don’t even know. We have no answers. We want to know what happened,” said family friend Marget Cruz.

Rivera was three months pregnant and leaves behind a 3-year-old son. The surviving victim’s 4-year-old daughter was also in the apartment, but she was not hurt.