NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Easter is a time of year that’s deeply connected with food traditions.
The holiday is an occasion for feasting and the meals usually have a symbolic meaning.
Wenford Simpson, executive chef at Sony Hall and author of “Cooking With Love,” stopped by for a taste of island-themed Easter food your family can enjoy.
Here’s how to make his coconut curry with salmon.
Coconut Curry
INGREDIENTS
- 2 pound skinless salmon fillet
- 1 small onion, peeled and chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
- Pinch scotch bonnet pepper
- 1-1/2 cups coconut milk
- 6 water
- pinch of seafood seasoning
- 4 oz dice red bell pepper
- 4 oz green bell pepper
- 1 tablespoon Walkerswood curry paste
- 1 tablespoon oil
- salt and pepper to taste
PROCEDURE
1. Preheat saute pan then add your Walkerswood curry paste to burn for 10 seconds. Then add seasoning that you already pre-cut.
2. Saute for 1 minute.
3. Add coconut milk and water allow to cook for 2 minutes over medium fire.
4. Put your salmon inside and then allow it to cook for about 4 to 5 minutes. Do not overcook salmon.
Check the flavor and adjust as you like serve with favorite sides and vegetables.