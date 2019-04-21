CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Easter is a time of year that’s deeply connected with food traditions.

The holiday is an occasion for feasting and the meals usually have a symbolic meaning.

Wenford Simpson, executive chef at Sony Hall and author of “Cooking With Love,” stopped by for a taste of island-themed Easter food your family can enjoy.

Here’s how to make his coconut curry with salmon.

Coconut Curry

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 pound skinless salmon fillet
  • 1 small onion, peeled and chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
  • Pinch scotch bonnet pepper
  • 1-1/2 cups coconut milk
  • 6 water
  • pinch of seafood seasoning
  • 4 oz dice red bell pepper
  • 4 oz green bell pepper
  • 1 tablespoon Walkerswood curry paste
  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • salt and pepper to taste

PROCEDURE

1. Preheat saute pan then add your Walkerswood curry paste to burn for 10 seconds. Then add seasoning that you already pre-cut.

2. Saute for 1 minute.

3. Add coconut milk and water allow to cook for 2 minutes over medium fire.

4. Put your salmon inside and then allow it to cook for about 4 to 5 minutes. Do not overcook salmon.

Check the flavor and adjust as you like serve with favorite sides and vegetables.

