



– For Christians, Easter Sunday is the holiest day of the year.

Christians around the globe are celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

St. Patrick’s Cathedral has Masses scheduled throughout the day. Crowds could be seen gathering to attend Mass, CBS2’s Marc Liverman reported.

Police were also out in force.

The only Mass at St. Patrick’s that requires tickets is at 10:30 a.m.

The pope addressed the faithful at St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican. In his Easter message of peace, Pope Francis offered a pardon for sins and asked followers to pray for the world’s war-ravaged regions. He also is paying tribute to Catholics who practice their faith in the face of persecution.

After the fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral, Timothy Cardinal Dolan said this Easter weekend should bring hope to all people in the wake of the tragedy.

Just down the steps from St. Patrick’s Cathedral, another classic New York tradition is taking place: The Easter parade and bonnet festival. The event is a tradition that dates back to the 1870s, with huge crowds of people showing off some incredibly designed hats of all different colors. The parade takes place between 49th and 57th Streets along Fifth Avenue.

Liverman spoke with people, asking them what it’s like to be at St. Patrick’s Cathedral for Easter.

“We’re just visiting from Cincinnati and Pittsburgh. It’s the dream of a lifetime to be here on Easter,” said tourist Scott Schlegel.

“It’s such a beautiful cathedral. It’s really uplifting, so, that’s part of the reason I’m coming here,” one woman told Liverman.

The final Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathderal is at 5:30 p.m.