Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Citi Bike wants to help New Yorkers go carbon-free for Earth Day.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Citi Bike wants to help New Yorkers go carbon-free for Earth Day.
On Monday, you can celebrate Earth Day by riding a Citi Bike for free.
Just use the code EARTHDAY19 on the Citi Bike app to get a free day pass.
The bike share company says so far this year, its riders have completed nearly 4 million trips, and offset up to 4.8 million pounds of carbon from entering the atmosphere.