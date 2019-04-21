CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Citi Bike wants to help New Yorkers go carbon-free for Earth Day.

On Monday, you can celebrate Earth Day by riding a Citi Bike for free.

Just use the code EARTHDAY19 on the Citi Bike app to get a free day pass.

The bike share company says so far this year, its riders have completed nearly 4 million trips, and offset up to 4.8 million pounds of carbon from entering the atmosphere.

