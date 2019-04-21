Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An elderly woman is dead after being mowed down by a hit-and-run driver on Staten Island.
It happened at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday night near Purdy and Bradley Avenues in Castleton Corners.
Police say the 89-year-old had just gotten of an MTA bus and was trying to cross the street when she was hit by a 4-door sedan.
She was taken to Richmond University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.