CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:hit and run, Local TV, New York, Staten Island, Staten Island news


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An elderly woman is dead after being mowed down by a hit-and-run driver on Staten Island.

It happened at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday night near Purdy and Bradley Avenues in Castleton Corners.

Police say the 89-year-old had just gotten of an MTA bus and was trying to cross the street when she was hit by a 4-door sedan.

She was taken to Richmond University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s