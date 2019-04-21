



– For this week’s Furry Friend Finder, we introduce you to Manny and Ralph.

Manny is a 4-year-old, housebroken, Maltipoo mix. He weighs seven pounds, but could gain a pound or two. Manny loves to run, play fetch and give you lots of kisses. To celebrate Easter, Hair of the Dog Grooming styled Manny’s hair and added a little color for the holiday.

Ralph is 18-months-old, housebroken, 35 pounds and from Brazil. Ralph may be a Basenji/Shephard mix. Ralph enjoys a nice long walk. He’s quite shy when he first meets someone, but once Ralph knows you, he’s very loving and loyal.

We are also very happy to report Foxy has been adopted by Jimmy and will live in Maspeth. Foxy went home with Jimmy and his mother Dorothy, who came along to bring Foxy home. Dorothy said she was so excited to have a granddaughter now.

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.