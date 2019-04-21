CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Keeping your dog healthy and fit is important for a long and happy life.

Dr. Judy Morgan shows how to make some easy homemade recipes that will have you save money and satisfy you pup’s cravings.

Morgan is a veterinarian and author of “Ying And Yang: Nutrition For Dogs.” She shows us a gentle alternative for dogs’ optimal health.

Heart Qi Tonic

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 pound lean ground beef (93% lean)
  • 2 ounces beef liver
  • 4 ounces finely chopped butternut squash
  • 4 ounces Shiitake mushroom finely chopped
  • 4 ounces mixed broccoli, cauliflower, asparagus chopped
  • 1 teaspoon fresh thyme finely chopped
  • 1 egg with ground shell

PROCEDURE

Put in a slow cooker for on low for 6 to 8 hours or make as a meatloaf in the oven on 325 for about 45 minutes.

For more information and recipes, check out Dr. Judy Morgan’s website.

