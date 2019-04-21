CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The MTA fare hike has taken effect.

The board approved the increase on February 27.

Seven-day unlimited MetroCards have gone up in price $1 to $33. Monthly cards have gone up $6 to $127.

A single ride still costs $2.75, but the five percent bonus has been eliminated.

Earlier this month, toll rates went up at bridges and tunnels around the city.

Fares also went up on the Long Island Rail Road and Metro North.

