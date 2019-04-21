By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
As expected it was a much better day for most folks – albeit with some clouds and spotty showers… still, not a soaking start like yesterday! Many spots did get some sunshine and temps were in the mid & upper 60s. Expect quiet conditions through the night with partly cloudy conditions overnight, along with some spotty fog/drizzle.
Tomorrow will be a touch warmer still, with highs nearing 70 in the City, but there will be a bit more in the way of clouds. A weak storm spinning offshore will throw some showers at us, with the best bet for rain east of NYC.
Tuesday looks like a splendid spring day with abundant sunshine and high temperatures reaching the mid 70s away from the coast. Have a great night!