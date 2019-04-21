Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An MTA subway conductor was stabbed Sunday morning in the Bronx.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An MTA subway conductor was stabbed Sunday morning in the Bronx.
It happened at around 10:40 a.m. at 149th Street and Grand Concourse.
The 33-year-old conductor, who was uniformed and on duty, was seated on a platform bench when an 20-year-old man approached him and an argument between the two ensued.
The 20-year-old stabbed the conductor several times with a switchblade in the arms and torso, according to police.
The conductor was rushed to Lincoln Hospital in serious but stable condition.
Nearby transit officer were able to arrest the suspect almost immediately after the incident.
The suspect was taken for psychological evaluation. Charges are pending.