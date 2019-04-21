CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Earth Day, environmental impact, Local TV, New York, New York Yankees, Yankee Stadium


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – We all know the Yankees’ pinstripes are dark blue, nut now the team is going green.

The Bombers are teaming up with the United Nations to become the first professional sports team to hire an environmental adviser to monitor the sustainability of their stadium.

Dr. Allen Hershkowitz is a native New Yorker who is an environmental science expert.

Dr. Allen Hershkowitz (credit: CBS2)

His primary focuses will be on energy use, waste management, water conservation, and food services.

“To use this particular platform of the Yankees, one of the most visible organizations on the planet, to try to help protect life on earth, it’s a very powerful moment,” said Hershkowitz.

The Yankees say new LED stadium lights use 70 percent less energy than the old ones.

The team is also says it is selling reusable bags in gift shops and using high efficiency stoves that reduce pollution in the stadium by up to 50 percent.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s