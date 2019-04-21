



– We all know the Yankees’ pinstripes are dark blue, nut now the team is going green.

The Bombers are teaming up with the United Nations to become the first professional sports team to hire an environmental adviser to monitor the sustainability of their stadium.

Dr. Allen Hershkowitz is a native New Yorker who is an environmental science expert.



His primary focuses will be on energy use, waste management, water conservation, and food services.

“To use this particular platform of the Yankees, one of the most visible organizations on the planet, to try to help protect life on earth, it’s a very powerful moment,” said Hershkowitz.

The Yankees say new LED stadium lights use 70 percent less energy than the old ones.

The team is also says it is selling reusable bags in gift shops and using high efficiency stoves that reduce pollution in the stadium by up to 50 percent.