



— The wait is over for a much-needed kidney for Mets legend Ed Kranepool.

CBS2 brought you his story last fall when the former first baseman of the “Miracle Mets” was hoping for his own miracle.

“We have the perfect match for you and we have a kidney,” Kranepool said, recounting the recent conversation he had with his doctor.

FLASHBACK: “I’m In The 7th Inning Now”: Ailing Mets Legend Ed Kranepool Still Searching For Kidney Match

With his kidneys failing, it was news that the 74-year-old had waited two years to hear.

“You’re on pins and needles all the time, obviously, because it is a life-and-death situation, eventually,” Kranepool told CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff on Monday.

His wife was overcome with emotion after hearing the news, herself.

“He said, ‘I got a kidney.’ I fell down and I cried,” Monica Kranepool said.

Needless to say, the couple is grateful and relieved after hearing the long-awaited news from doctors at Stony Brook University Hospital that someone with his same blood type is donating a kidney, designating it to him.

Ed Kranepool said he has no idea yet who is giving him the gift of life. The donor has not yet been identified.

For a beloved member of the 1969 Mets, it’s not usual to feel the love of strangers, but this time it’s a game changer.

“You wan’t to have a bond with them, forever. You always have a bond. They’re giving up an organ to save myself, safe myself, my life,” Kranepool said.

His public plea for an organ inspired many who may not have considered it to sign up to be tested as a donor.

“Organs are needed for every part of your body. It’s amazing what they can do,” Kranepool said.

Kranepool, who was one of two first basemen on the ’69 Mets, said this just may be his personal miracle.

“Well, it is. It’s going to happen on May 7, which happens happens to be my number, and we will see,” he said.

“So, ‘Ya never give up. Don’t ever give up.’ That’s why he said, yelling at me. Ya see, ‘I’m never giving up’ and he’s right,” Monica Kranepool said.

It doesn’t hurt that the doctor who will perform the transplant surgery is a Mets fan, Gusoff reported.

Kranepool will be hospitalized for five days following the surgery and then will be on anti-organ rejection medication for months.