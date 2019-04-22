



A solemn procession will carry the remains of U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. and FDNY Firefighter Christopher Slutman to a funeral home in the Bronx today.

The 15-year veteran of the FDNY was killed earlier this month by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan. Cpl. Robert Hendricks, of Long Island, and Sgt. Benjamin Hines, of Pennsylvania, also died in the blast.

Slutman, 43, left behind a wife and three daughters.

“I opened the door and saw the uniform. I said, ‘This is not good,’” his father, Fletcher Slutman, told CBS2 by phone.

Black and purple bunting went up outside Ladder 27 in the Bronx last week.

“This, unquestionably, is an example of the measure of this man. Christopher Slutman, an American hero, a New York hero and we mourn his loss today,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

“Together, all firefighters grieve the loss of our brother, Christopher, who dedicated his life to protecting the people of this city, and our nation,” said Gerard Fitzgerald, president of the FDNY-UFA Firefighters Association.

Slutman was awarded the Fire Chief Association Memorial Medal in 2013 for saving a woman from a fire in the Bronx.

“He was good. He was always positive. He was always doing things for people, so you felt good if he were around. And if you were having a problem he could help you,” his father said.

“It affects, I think, everybody, everybody once you lose somebody, especially when you kind of knew them, in your neighborhood. So yeah, it’s very very saddening,” said his neighbor Alex Montag.

Monday’s procession will begin around 10 a.m. at Dover Air Force Base and last about three hours.

Last week, the remains of Cpl. Hendricks were transported back to Locust Valley.