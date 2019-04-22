



Jury selection will start today in the NXIVM sex cult trial.

Prosecutors say Keith Raniere exploited members of the purported self-help group he ran in upstate New York, with the help of “Smallville” actress Allison Mack and Seagram’s liquor heiress Clare Bronfman.

Some women came forward claiming they were branded with Raniere’s initials and used as sex slaves.

Mack pleaded guilty earlier this month to racketeering conspiracy and racketeering. She admitted to obtaining compromising information and images of two unidentified women and then threated to make them public if they didn’t perform “so-called acts of love.”

Bronfman also pleaded guilty, admitting she harbored someone living the U.S. illegally for unpaid “labor and services” and she committed credit card fraud on behalf of Raniere.

Three other women have entered guilty pleas in the case.

Raniere maintains his innocence, and defense attorneys have insisted any relationship between their client and the alleged victims, including women expected to testify against him at trial, was consensual.

