



– New York-based wellness company Ro has secured $85 million in Series B funding, according to company database Crunchbase , topping the city’s recent funding headlines. The cash infusion was announced April 16 and financed by FirstMark.

According to its Crunchbase profile, “Founded in 2017, Ro is a healthcare technology company with a mission to provide personalized healthcare to everyone on the planet. Ro has three end-to-end verticals: Rory (women’s health), Roman (men’s health) and Zero (fighting addiction).”

The two-year-old startup has raised three previous funding rounds, including a Series A round in 2018.

The round brings total funding raised by New York companies in health care over the past month to $459 million, an increase of $400 million from the month before. The local health care industry has produced 202 funding rounds over the past year, securing a total of $3.1 billion in venture funding.

In other local funding news, ticketing company Bizzabo announced a $27 million Series D funding round on April 17, led by Viola Growth.

According to Crunchbase, “Located in Tel Aviv and New York, Bizzabo, the world’s fastest growing event technology company, was founded in 2012 by Alon Alroy, Boaz Katz and Eran Ben-Shushan. Bizzabo’s holistic events cloud empowers marketers to manage, grow and maximize their professional events. The company uses the power of events to drive impactful in-person experiences and business outcomes.”

Founded in 2011, the company has raised five previous rounds, including a $15 million Series C round in 2017.

Meanwhile, women’s and fertility company Kindbody raised $15 million in Series A funding, announced on April 16.

From the company’s Crunchbase profile, “Kindbody is reinventing women’s healthcare for the modern woman, starting with fertility and wellness services. Through a national network of boutique locations, Kindbody is bringing together clinical excellence, best-in-class technology and accessible pricing—connecting the full patient experience in one, intuitive platform.”

Kindbody last raised $4.2 million in seed funding in 2018.

Also of note, bitcoin company Chainalysis raised $6 million in Series B funding, announced on April 16.

From Crunchbase, “Chainalysis designs and develops anti-money laundering software for Bitcoin businesses. Its products include REACTOR, an interactive and investigation tool that identifies offenders, visualizes data, and shares results with people and organizations, and API, a transaction based risk scoring solution that contains source and destination of funds to measure risk. Chainalysis also offers activity monitoring reports and diligence tools, which allow analysts to estimate criminal’s revenues and emerging threats.”

The company previously raised $30 million in Series B funding earlier this year.