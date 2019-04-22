



– A widow who lost her husband got a chance to meet one of the people he helped save.

He did it after passing away in a car crash.

People gathered to recognize his heroic actions.

Out of a horrific tragedy, an unbreakable bond has been formed. It took years in the making.

In 2016, 34-year-old John Erickson died after he was hit by a car.

The Long Island man was a beloved husband, son and a long-time union construction worker.

He was also a registered organ donor. His wife was actually the one who convinced him to join.

After he passed, John went on to save four lives. One of those lives is retired 66-year-old Connecticut police office Robert Pascarelli.

On Monday, John’s widow, mother and other family members met Robert and his family.

With the help of the nonprofit group LiveOnNY, Robert received John’s heart after waiting seven months for one. He didn’t think he would survive for much longer.

“From the waist up, I’m good. My legs are a little weak from being in the hospital for so long. I feel a lot younger. I feel different, totally different,” Robert said. “Best day of my life, other than getting that heart. You lost a son, she lost her husband, and I gained a family.”

In the future, John’s family is hoping to meet the other three people he saved through organ donation.

To find out more information about organ donation and learn how to sign up in New York, click here.