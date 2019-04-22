



Police in New York City are on the prowl for a suspected cat-napper.

A 12-week-old kitten name Sage was stolen Friday afternoon from a KittyKind adoption center inside the Petco in Union Square.

A witness told police she saw someone put the cat inside a bright pink backpack and take off.

The no-kill shelter is offering a $1,000 reward for the animal’s safe return.

“NO QUESTIONS ASKED, just drop him off or leave him somewhere safe for us to find. We just want him back with his siblings (Rosemary, Thyme and Parsley),” KittyKind posted on Facebook.

According to the post, the suspect is a black man, 24 to 28 years old, 5 feet 7 to 9 inches tall, wearing a long sleeve shirt or sweater.

The shelter asks that anyone with information contact inquiries@kittykind.org.