BOONTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Vandals in New Jersey struck at a rail yard, smashing windows of a rare commuter car.

Several windows on the Lackawana Railroad parlor car were smashed at the United Railway Historical Society of New Jersey in Boonton.

The train is more than 100 years old and hundreds of thousands of dollars was just spent restoring it. There’s also damage to locomotives.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boonton police Detective Chris Petonak at 973-402-9371, ext. 613.

