



– Hidden along the Hudson River is an eight-sided house that fascinates people who admire odd architecture.

The family that has spent 40 years – and a sizeable fortune – fixing it up is opening it up to visitors.

PHOTOS: The Armour-Stiner House In Irvington, N.Y.

The house is one of 1,000 U.S. home built during an octagonal house craze that started 160 years ago.

But the Armour-Stiner House in Irvington stands alone its stylized Victorian magnificence.

“No octagonal house is quite like this,” said CBS2’s Tony Aiello.

“That is correct,” property manager Michael Lombardi said.

When Michael Lombardi’s architect father Joseph bought the place in the 1970s it was literally crumbling.

“Tremendous amount of water damage,” Lombardi said.

Much of the detail had been painted over.

Over 40 years, the family has researched and restored touches such as birds on the salon ceiling, and the amazing detail in the stunning Egyptian revival room.

“Still a work in progress, never done, never completed, we discover new things all the time,” Lombardi said.

The handpainted walls in the entry foyer are one example of the care the Lombardi family is taking to restore the house to its 1870s splendor, Aiello reported. They scraped away paint to reveal – and match – the original gold and silver.

The house still has its original kitchen with cast iron stove and early generation water heater.

In the magnificent dining room, the Lombardi has gathered for many special events. The historic house is treated as a home.

“I used to ride my bike around this porch when I was 9 years old,” Lombardi said. “Loop after loop!”

After years of strangers showing showing up on their doorstep begging for a tour, the family is now offering them on weekends, guiding visitors through 20 oh-so-Instagrammable rooms.

“To be able to share this with people is really an opportunity for us,” Lombardi said.

It’s a chance for visitors to experience a house unlike any other.

For more information and to get a tour ticket, click here.