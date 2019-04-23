



— A lot of questions remain in the case of a mother stabbed in the Bronx.

Police say her child’s caregiver attacked her after a dispute about money.

On Tuesday, CBS2’s Reena Roy learned the suspect was hired by an agency overseen by the state and the victim believes someone should be held responsible.

Things turned violent at the Edenwald Houses on Monday afternoon. The mother was stabbed in front of her children.

“She just came out of nowhere and attacked me with a knife,” said the 27-year-old mother, who didn’t want to show her face to CBS2. “She stabbed me in my back twice. There was blood all over my apartment and my children were running back and forth. Then she started shouting ‘I want my money!'”

The mother, who was recovering from her wounds Tuesday, is now demanding someone be held accountable, specifically Mercy Drive Inc., which hired 27-year-old Miriahm Paloma as a caregiver for the victim’s special needs child.

CBS2 tried to get answers directly from the home care agency, but reached a nonworking number when we called.

Roy also showed up at multiple locations, including its care coordination center in Queens and its administrative offices nearby, but no one would speak with us on camera. Instead, management eventually issued a statement saying Paloma had cleared the screening process and had no previous violent incidents while employed there.

The not-for-profit agency is overseen by the state Office for People With Developmental Disabilities. A spokesperson said all new hires get an interstate criminal background check from the FBI, plus psychological testing and drug testing.

Officials said the agency does not have a history of citations, but clearly this time around something fell through the cracks.

Police sources said Paloma does not have a prior record. She is now facing a slew of charges, including assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Officials said she has been let go from the agency.