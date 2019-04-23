



Savannah Rivera, 20, was visiting a friend at the Bushwick Houses when she was killed early Saturday morning.

That 21-year-old friend was also attacked. She was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Police arrested 34-year-old Jerry Brown, who also lives in the Bushwick Houses.

Two patrol officers from the 83rd precinct are under investigation for allegedly refusing a request by EMS to escort them to the eighth floor to render aid.

The EMS units were the first to respond after the surviving victim, who had a head wound, called Uber for a ride to the hospital. The Uber driver called 911, and EMS responded along with police.

The EMS workers asked for an escort because they weren’t sure of the safety of the situation. The NYPD patrol officers allegedly left, refusing to provide the escort, claiming it was NYPD Housing jurisdiction.

“The Brooklyn North Investigations Unit has reviewed the response and actions of two officers from the 83 precinct in this incident, and both are in the process of being suspended for failure to take appropriate action,” the NYPD said in a statement.

Brown is in the hospital and has been charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say he knew both women, but the motive is still unclear.

Rivera was three months pregnant and leaves behind a 3-year-old son. The surviving victim’s 4-year-old daughter was also in the apartment, but she was not hurt.