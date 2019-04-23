CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The L train shutdown may have been scrapped, but a slowdown is starting this weekend.

Service will be reduced on nights and weekends starting Friday night.

The MTA says it’s adding extra M, G, 7 and bus service to give riders more options. There will also be two special Williamsburg Link bus routes.

The L train was originally scheduled to shut down between Manhattan and Brooklyn for 15 months of repairs. In January, Gov. Andrew Cuomo suddenly announced the new plan.

Officials say the Canarsie Tunnel needs to be repaired following damage from Superstorm Sandy.

