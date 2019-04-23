



ENGLISHTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey health officials are warning about a potential measles exposure at a Monmouth County restaurant.

Two different health departments were on site doing testing for the highly contagious illness on Tuesday.

The possible health scare made for a lighter lunch crowd at Rosalita’s Roadside Cantina along Route 9 North in Englishtown.

“We were actually pretty shocked when we walked in. We thought it was closed because no one was here.”

On Monday, the New Jersey Department of Health sent out an alert warning about a Middlesex County resident who may have exposed people eating there last Friday to the measles between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Monmouth County’s health department was at the restaurant Tuesday, as well as the Freehold Township health department – since two employees live in Freehold.

“All they told us was between 11 and 3:30 make sure that everyone that we had employee-wise was either vaccinated or if we couldn’t find the vaccination just test them to make sure that they were,” Rosalita’s general manager David Turkenitz said.

“What we can say is we’ve been cleared, we’re healthy, I’m eating here all day.”

CBS2’s Alice Gainer talked with some customers who say they had no second thoughts about eating there.

“I’m vaccinated so I wasn’t really concerned,” one customer said.

“I’m vaccinated so I’ll be ok,” another person added.

Federal health officials have grown concerned that the nationwide measles outbreak is on track to becoming the worst in 25 years.

The CDC reports that there are 626 confirmed cases in 22 states however, the majority of cases this year are in New York City and suburban Rockland County.

That’s already the most since 2014, when there were 667 cases for the entire year.

The New Jersey department of health is investigating this most recent potential exposure and any link to the current Ocean County measles outbreak.

Meanwhile, if you were at the restaurant on Friday, medical officials urge you to call your health provider first before showing up.

Symptoms could develop as late as May 10.