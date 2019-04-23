Comments
Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures running more than 10° warmer than yesterday. As for highs, they’ll top out in the mid 70s or so.
A cold front will swing through tonight and deliver a few showers. It will be on the mild side once again with temps only falling into the upper 50s or so.
Sunshine will dominate once again tomorrow thanks to a weak area of high pressure. It will be slightly cooler and breezy with temps warming to around 70°.
As for Thursday, expect a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s.