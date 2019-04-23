



– Call it the propagation of the potholes

“Worst thing ever. I swear to God. Every time they say they’re fixing them it makes it worse,” one driver told CBS2’s Scott Rapoport.

Drivers say it seems like everywhere you go, you’ll find them: 4th Avenue in Brooklyn, 10th Avenue in Manhattan, Richmond Road, Staten Island.

“Nobody cares about us… we’re Staten Island,” said Concord resident Audrey Levine.

The snow, salt and the plows of winter have done their thing all over the Tri-State Area, creating a plethora of potholes.

Car owners tell Rapoport it is beyond annoying: It’s expensive.

“What does it do to your car?” Rapoport asked.

“You know what it does,” said Al Williams of West Brighton. “Struts, shocks… tears all that up.”

“Cost you some money?” Rapoport asked.

“‘Course it does,” Williams said.

“Broken axles… broken control arms,” said mechanic Eddie Khalil.

At Prospect Auto Repair in Park Slope, they see it all the time.

Khalil showed Rapoport he underside of car with damaged ball joints from pot holes, and a stack of damaged tires.

Khalil says the average repair jobs can range from $200 to $600 dollars a pop.

The New York City Department Of Transportation declined an on camera interview, but insists there are fewer potholes this year than last.

Don’t tell that to drivers.

“It’s bad. They’re everywhere,” Levine said.

AAA’s Robert Sinclair offers these tips for drivers: