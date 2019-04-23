NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Drivers are allegedly behaving badly in Bay Ridge.

Revving engines, screeching tires, and forming figure 8’s by burning rubber on the streets of residential Brooklyn with no regard for anyone at any hour.

“It’s horrible, it wakes you up, it scares the crap out of you,” Yvonne Dunker said.

You can even see the marks left from the drag racing and daily donuts by looking at Bay Ridge Avenue and Shore Road on Google Maps.

All that joyriding has left residents fuming over cars smoking in the streets.

“Constantly up this block like the Daytona 500,” Amir Shani added.

They’re even crashing into parked cars.

“I hear this huge crash outside my door… I’m guessing 80 miles per hour this crash,” Shani detailed.

“They drive crazy… in fact my car got hit one time,” Ralph Cabrera told CBS2’s Jessica Layton.

Residents are worried the next to get hit will be a child. Many blame the bedlam on large groups of teens who often gather at night – some trying to gain internet fame.

Residents have reached out to Councilman Justin Brannan, begging for help.

“We have a culture here of reckless driving, dangerous driving, aggressive driving that goes unchecked,” Brannan explained.

Fed up neighbors say these dangerous drivers like this intersection, not only because it’s usually wide open at night, but time has proven they can come here to do their little tricks and get away with it.

“Residents are crying out for help and we’re crying out to the NYPD for help too,” Brannan added.

CBS2 did see officers with the 68th Precinct several times on Tuesday. An NYPD spokesperson tells CBS2 they’ll be conducting “additional patrols and speed enforcement.”

Some residents also want speed bumps in Bay Ridge – anything to get rid of the chaos and get back control of the streets.