NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have released new surveillance video in the search for a hit-and-run driver who killed an 89-year-old woman on Staten Island.
The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Bradley and Purdy avenues.
Police said Anastasia Diaz was in the crosswalk when she was struck. She was rushed to Richmond University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Investigators said they’re searching the driver of an older model, two-tone Toyota Sienna.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.