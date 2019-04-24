



Less than a year after a tragic drowning accident took the life of their daughter, Olympic skier Bode Miller and his wife are sharing video of their infant son’s swimming lesson.

They hope to send a life-saving lesson to all parents of young children.

FLASHBACK: Olympic Alpine Skier Bode Miller’s 19-Month Old Daughter Drowns In Pool

Video shared by Miller’s wife of their six-month-old son, Easton, in a pool learning how to float is captivating social media.

The lifesaving lessons come nearly a year after the Millers’ 19-month-old daughter, Emmy, drowned in a neighbor’s pool.

Miller and his wife, Morgan Beck, are now making it their mission to promote water survival skills for all youngsters.

Beck shared the video on her Instagram page, writing “I cried tears of hope watching my baby boy learn this life saving skill… and then tears of sadness because it was all I had to do to keep my baby girl here.”

The instructor supports baby Easton’s head as he tries to float. Swim safety experts say that skill alone can be the difference between life and death.

“Floating on their back is one of the key aspects that we teach almost immediately with infants, if God forbid they fall in the water if they can just float there for 10 seconds, that’s the difference between potentially life and death,” a SwimRight Academy instructor explained.

Now, the parents are choosing to share their life-saving lessons in the hopes of preventing another tragedy.

The safety swim courses are taught to children as young as two-months-old.