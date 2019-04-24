



– A woman endured a wild ride after she was allegedly held against her will inside a livery cab.

Police say 30-year-old driver Calvin Alexander was pulled over near the Hugh Carey tunnel on Monday after they spotted stolen license plates on his car.

The white 2007 Chrysler Town & Country, operated by Alexander, had a Pennsylvania license plate registered to a different vehicle.

Police said the license plate was stolen.

After the stop, a woman passenger in the back seat said she thought Alexander was a professional driver until he overrode the locks to prevent her from leaving the car.

MORE: Safety Tips For People Using Ride Sharing Services

According to police, during the stop Alexander rolled up his vehicle’s windows, locked the doors, moved over to the front passenger seat and refused to leave the vehicle when told he was being arrested.

Officers had to smash the driver’s side window to get access into the vehicle.

Alexander was working for a legitimate car service based in Brooklyn, but he didn’t have the proper license or a TLC registration.

Police said the driver is expected to be charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.

