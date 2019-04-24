



— A dramatic traffic change is coming to 14th Street.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has decided to close it to through-street traffic during the “L” train shutdown, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Wednesday.

It is bold, it is dramatic, and if it is successful the 14th Street traffic redesign could be a template for other areas as the city tries to force people to get out of cars and take mass transit.

And as with most new changes there are the lovers and the haters.

“The commute will be a lot faster. There will be less traffic and less congestion,” commuter Hope Jutchenko said.

“I think it would probably make traffic flow a little easier,” commuter Patricia Thomas added.

Commuters clearly love it. During the L shutdown the city will ban private through-street traffic on 14th Street to make the bus ride faster and smoother.

The plan, which was announced by the mayor, affects 14th Street from Third to Ninth avenues.

The street redesign will consist of four lanes, two in each direction. The center lanes will be for buses, trucks and emergency vehicles. The outer, curbside lanes will be for trucks loading and unloading and local traffic for pickups, drop offs and garage access.

Private vehicles in these lanes will have to turn right, get off 14th Street at the next possible opportunity.

Automated cameras will enforce the the rules after a two-month grace period, Kramer reported.

Of course, not everyone is happy. Elissa Stein is on the Steering Committee of the 14th Street Coalition. She thinks the city wants a busway to increase ridership. According to recent records, annual bus ridership is down nearly 15 percent from 2012.

“MTA is down money, and subways are a mess and need to be fixed, so there has to be money coming in from somewhere,” Stein said.

If this plan goes into effect, neighbors worry side streets will become more congested.

“If they have to go on another street in the neighborhood, can you imagine the chaos it’s gonna cause?” said resident Dennis Mortley.

One block south, 13th Street is down to one lane because the city installed a bike lane.

“That means everything else will just flood into the neighborhoods,” resident Paul Mulhauser said.

“Where are these cars going to go?” James Filosa added.

Local business owners fear this could also mean the end for them, since trucks would have a hard time delivering to them, and for customers’ cars.

“They want to come shopping. There is no place for them to park,” said Jason Farahan owner of Jason & Co.

City officials told Kramer that even thought L train construction starts this weekend, it will take until some time in June to get the new plan up and running.

As for what streets could be next, officials are keeping those details close to the vest.