By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
A Beautiful day is upon us! Sun is shining and the leftover coastal low has departed. Temps are nice to begin. Lots of 50s to wake up to. We will finish in the 70s!
Today is a “top ten day” as they say. Ample sun, light breezes, and little to no clouds. Today’s high: 74-78°. A front approaches from the west and allows some rain to sneak its way in.
The best chance is overnight tonight into Wednesday morning. Not much is expected at all. Tomorrows high: 67-72°.