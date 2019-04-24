Comments
We’re in for another stellar day with abundant sunshine and low humidity levels. And even though it will be breezy and cooler, we’ll still manage to approach the 70° mark.
The winds will diminish tonight and leave us with mostly clear skies and cooler conditions. Here in the city we’ll dip to about 50°, but 40s and even distant 30s are expected across our suburbs.
Clouds will fill in tomorrow with perhaps a shower or two around the area. We’ll be running a little cooler, as well, with highs only in the 60s.
As for Friday, showers and isolated storms fill in and bring us a more substantial rainfall. Early estimates in and around the city range from 0.5-1.5″.