CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather


We’re in for another stellar day with abundant sunshine and low humidity levels. And even though it will be breezy and cooler, we’ll still manage to approach the 70° mark.

(Credit: CBS2)

The winds will diminish tonight and leave us with mostly clear skies and cooler conditions. Here in the city we’ll dip to about 50°, but 40s and even distant 30s are expected across our suburbs.

(Credit: CBS2)

Clouds will fill in tomorrow with perhaps a shower or two around the area. We’ll be running a little cooler, as well, with highs only in the 60s.

(Credit: CBS2)

As for Friday, showers and isolated storms fill in and bring us a more substantial rainfall. Early estimates in and around the city range from 0.5-1.5″.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s