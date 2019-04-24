



— Expect CC Sabathia to be extremely pumped up on Wednesday night.

The veteran left-hander will take the ball in the third game of the Yankees’ four-game series against the Angels with a serious milestone within his grasp.

Sabathia, 38, sits just six strikeouts shy of 3,000 in his exemplary career. Except for Roger Clemens, whose candidacy has been checkered due to performance-enhancing drug allegations, no pitcher that has reached that milestone has missed induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Yankees (13-10) have dealt with an extraordinary number of injuries during the first month of the season, but have managed to win five games in a row and are currently just 2 1/2 out of first place in the AL East. Sabathia said milestone aside, his goal Wednesday is to help the Bombers move a little closer to the top spot in the division.

“Getting it out of the way early would be great,” Sabathia said of the reaching 3,000 sooner rather than later. “It’s not something I am focusing on. I’m making sure I stay healthy enough to help the team win.

“I don’t think you can block it out of your mind. You try to make pitches and not think about it,” he added.

A native of nearby Mission Viejo, California, Sabathia has been impressive since coming back from offseason health problems and a five-game suspension that resulted from an incident that happened in his last start of the 2018 season, going 1-0 and not allowing an earned run in two starts. His eight Ks in 10 innings have left him in 17th place on the all-time strikeout list. He is third among left-handers behind Randy Johnson (4,875) and Steve Carlton (4,136).

Sabathia has pitched well against the Angels during his 19-year career, going 10-9 with a 3.77 ERA in 22 starts, including 5-5 with a 3.39 ERA in 13 starts at Angel Stadium.

The big man likely have his starting catcher back as well, as the Yankees are expected to activate Gary Sanchez from the injured list prior to the game.