MANALAPAN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Health officials have issued another warning about a possible case of measles exposure in New Jersey.

The state health department says people who visited LabCorp at 83 Bridge Plaza Dr. in Manalapan on April 17, between 7:15 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., and April 19, between 11:15 a.m. to 1:50 p.m., may have been exposed.

The news follows a previous warning about the restaurant Rosalita’s Roadside Cantina on Route 9 in Englishtown. Anyone who went there between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on April 19 should check with a doctor.

The Centers for Disease Control released new numbers showing the measles outbreak is growing in the Tri-State Area and across the country.

The total number of reported measles infections for 2019 are now 626 cases nationwide – almost as high as for all of 2014, the highest year since an eradication program began in earnest, reports CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez.

The total includes 359 cases in New York, 33 cases in New Jersey and two cases in Connecticut.

Most of the cases are in unvaccinated people. It only takes one infected person on an airplane, domestically or internationally, to mingle in a community where vaccination rates are low and an outbreak spreads

Booster shots are not needed for people who were born before 1963.

People who have had wild measles and are immune for life. Those born between 1963 and 1989 when the measles vaccine was just one shot may need a booster if travelling to a country or community where there’s wild measles.

Those born after 1989 when the MMR two-dose shot protocol was instituted should be immune.

