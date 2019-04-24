Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police arrested an alleged hit-and-run driver accused of killing an 89-year-old woman on Staten Island.
Johnson Kim, 74, was charged Tuesday with leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with physical evidence.
Police said Anastasia Diaz was in the crosswalk when she was struck late Saturday night at Bradley and Purdy avenues.
The 89-year-old was rushed to Richmond University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.