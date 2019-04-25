



– A one-time aide to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says Christie made her the scapegoat in the so-called “Bridgegate” scandal.

Bridget Kelly was resentenced to 13 months in prison Wednesday.

CBS2’s Kristine Johnson sat down with Kelly for an interview.

“The truth will be heard. And for the former governor, that truth will be unescapable,” Kelly said.

A defiant Kelly fired back at Christie following her resentencing hearing.

“I would like Governor Christie to acknowledge… that he’s – by doing what he has done, which is not telling the truth – has destroyed my life,” Kelly told Johnson.

Kelly insists Christie must have known about the scandal, a claim he’s repeatedly denied.

“I knew nothing about it. I didn’t plan it. I didn’t authorize it. I didn’t approve it,” Christie said back in February of 2014.

For nearly a week in September 2013, thousands of commuters suffered hours of delays on the George Washington Bridge after the Port Authority closed two critical lanes. Even paramedics couldn’t get through.

Kelly says she believed the closures were part of a traffic study. Prosecutors say the motive was political revenge, punishing the nearby city of Fort Lee after its mayor refused to support Christie’s reelection bid.

In an email from Kelly less than a month before the lane closures, she wrote “Time for some traffic problems in Fort Lee.”

“Chris Christie was – was, and likely still is – a micromanager. There wasn’t much in that office that he didn’t know about,” Kelly said. “He was very involved in the day-to-day… beyond involved.”

“I’ve terminated her employment because she lied to me,” Christie said in January of 2014.

Christie fired Kelly on Jan. 9, 2013 calling her actions “stupid” and “deceitful.”

“He’s lying,” Kelly told Johnson. “I was the lowest-hanging fruit and the easiest to dispose of.”

“I accept responsibility for my poor choice of words,” she added. “But it doesn’t feel good to be going to jail for something I didn’t do at all.”

“You can still look yourself in the mirror though?” asked Johnson.

“Because I told the truth the entire time, yes,” Kelly said.

In a statement, Christie says he had no knowledge of the scheme.

As part of the new sentence, Kelly is ordered to pay the state of New Jersey $14,000 to make up for lost bridge tolls.

Kelly plans to appeal.