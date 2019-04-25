CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Design On A Dime For Housing Works (credit: CBS New York)

Designer Mark Cunningham stopped by CBSN New York to talk about the 15th annual Design on a Dime benefit for Housing Works , which is happening right here in New York City.

