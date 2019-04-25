



A wake is being held today in the Bronx for a Marine staff sergeant and FDNY firefighter who died in the line of duty.

Christopher Slutman was killed earlier this month when a roadside bomb went off in Afghanistan. Cpl. Robert Hendricks, of Long Island, and Sgt. Benjamin Hines, of Pennsylvania, also died in the blast.

Slutman, 43, served 15 years with the FDNY before he was deployed last spring. In 2014, he was awarded the medal of bravery for saving a woman from a Bronx fire.

“He always wanted to better himself. He wanted to be the best. He felt he hadn’t done enough by serving the city of New York for 15 years here in the fire department. He also wanted to go serve his country overseas, and he did,” Capt. Steven Moore told CBS News’ Jeff Glor.

WATCH: Procession Transports Staff Sgt. Slutman’s Remains Back To Bronx

Slutman left behind a wife, Shannon, and three daughters. The family lives just outside Wilmington, Delaware.

“I have years and years and years of stories to tell our girls so that they don’t forget how blessed they were to have him as a dad. And for me to have him as a husband,” Shannon Slutman said.

“If everybody could experience the type of love that I’ve had, the world would be a better place. I mean when we say that Chris was all-in, he was all-in in anything he did,” she added.

WATCH: FDNY Ladder Company 27 Honors Firefighter Slutman

Thursday’s wake is being held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Joseph A. Lucchese Funeral Home in the Bronx.

Slutman’s funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at St. Thomas Church in Midtown. He will be laid to rest on April 30 in Arlington National Cemetery.